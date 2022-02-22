Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Department of Public Health announced late Friday it's denying the operating permit for industrial metal shredder Southside Recycling.

Why it matters: The city sided with environmentalists who have been pushing to keep the metal shredder from operating out of the Southeast Side community.

"This decision demonstrates it is possible for the city to use health and environmental justice data and community input to reassess development decisions," the Metropolitan Planning Council said.

Context: The metal shredder formerly known as General Iron was closed on the North Side to make way for the mega-development Lincoln Yards.

The facility was renamed Southside Recycling and relocated to the Southeast Side in 2019, when they signed an agreement with the city to build a new state-of-the-art facility.

After the EPA asked for a review in 2021, the permit process was stalled.

What they're saying: "This decision can be a turning point for communities of color that have been hurt by environmental racism for decades," the Southeast Environmental Task Force said in a statement.

"Although we are celebrating this decision, the community continues to deal with the toxic legacy that has allowed pollution to accumulate in our community."

The big picture: Environmentalists have fought to deny this permit through rallies, press conferences and hunger strikes. Groups have protested pollution on the Southeast Side for years, including a widely publicized battle against petcoke producers.

The other side: "We have built the most environmentally conscious metal recycling facility in the country, but politicians and government officials have ignored the facts," Southside Recycling owner RMG said in a statement.

"This decision is a clear message to any businesses or industries that might be considering expansion or investment in Chicago: the city is not a reliable partner and is not open for business."

This comes on the heels of a study from the city last week which found "no appreciable risk" when assessing the environmental impact of the facility.

What's next: RMG, which says it's spent over $80 million on this venture, plans to sue the city.