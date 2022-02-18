Best Day Ever: Deb Clapp
The 10th-annual Chicago Theatre Week is underway. The week is designed to showcase local productions with special ticket prices to entice theatergoers.
What they're saying: "It seems like after Omicron, this will be an opportunity for folks to get out and enjoy theater again," League of Chicago Theatres executive director Deb Clapp tells Axios.
- "More shows are opening, so the options are kind of endless for all kinds of theater."
By the numbers: In any given year, more than 100 theaters participate.
- There are over 600 performances this year.
Fun facts: Chicago has more than 250 theaters with a combined budget of $250 million.
- The theater scene serves 5 million audience members annually while producing/presenting the greatest number of world premieres in the country.
The latest: Clapp announced earlier this month that she is stepping down from her post at the league.
- Before she goes, we asked Deb about her perfect day in Chicago.
🐐 Breakfast: Little Goat Diner in the West Loop.
🖼 Mid-morning activity: A visit to Intuit — the Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art.
😋 Lunch: Lucia's on North Ave.
📚 Mid-afternoon activity: I love to spend the afternoon at the Harold Washington Library.
🍽 Dinner: Ethiopian Diamond on Broadway.
🎭 After-dinner activity: The theatre! So many great ones close to Ethiopian Diamond: Jackalope, Raven, Rivendell, and more!
