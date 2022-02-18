Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The 10th-annual Chicago Theatre Week is underway. The week is designed to showcase local productions with special ticket prices to entice theatergoers.

What they're saying: "It seems like after Omicron, this will be an opportunity for folks to get out and enjoy theater again," League of Chicago Theatres executive director Deb Clapp tells Axios.

"More shows are opening, so the options are kind of endless for all kinds of theater."

By the numbers: In any given year, more than 100 theaters participate.

There are over 600 performances this year.

Fun facts: Chicago has more than 250 theaters with a combined budget of $250 million.

The theater scene serves 5 million audience members annually while producing/presenting the greatest number of world premieres in the country.

The latest: Clapp announced earlier this month that she is stepping down from her post at the league.

Before she goes, we asked Deb about her perfect day in Chicago.

Little Goat in the West Loop. Photo: Interim Archives/Getty Images

🐐 Breakfast: Little Goat Diner in the West Loop.

🖼 Mid-morning activity: A visit to Intuit — the Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art.

😋 Lunch: Lucia's on North Ave.

📚 Mid-afternoon activity: I love to spend the afternoon at the Harold Washington Library.

🍽 Dinner: Ethiopian Diamond on Broadway.

🎭 After-dinner activity: The theatre! So many great ones close to Ethiopian Diamond: Jackalope, Raven, Rivendell, and more!