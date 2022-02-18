56 mins ago - Things to Do

Best Day Ever: Deb Clapp

Justin Kaufmann
Photo illustration Axios Visuals. Photos: Courtesy of the League of Chicago Theatres and Barry Brecheisen/Getty.

The 10th-annual Chicago Theatre Week is underway. The week is designed to showcase local productions with special ticket prices to entice theatergoers.

What they're saying: "It seems like after Omicron, this will be an opportunity for folks to get out and enjoy theater again," League of Chicago Theatres executive director Deb Clapp tells Axios.

  • "More shows are opening, so the options are kind of endless for all kinds of theater."

By the numbers: In any given year, more than 100 theaters participate.

  • There are over 600 performances this year.

Fun facts: Chicago has more than 250 theaters with a combined budget of $250 million.

  • The theater scene serves 5 million audience members annually while producing/presenting the greatest number of world premieres in the country.

The latest: Clapp announced earlier this month that she is stepping down from her post at the league.

  • Before she goes, we asked Deb about her perfect day in Chicago.
Restaurant exterior
Little Goat in the West Loop. Photo: Interim Archives/Getty Images

🐐 Breakfast: Little Goat Diner in the West Loop.

🖼 Mid-morning activity: A visit to Intuit — the Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art.

😋 Lunch: Lucia's on North Ave.

📚 Mid-afternoon activity: I love to spend the afternoon at the Harold Washington Library.

🍽 Dinner: Ethiopian Diamond on Broadway.

🎭 After-dinner activity: The theatre! So many great ones close to Ethiopian Diamond: Jackalope, Raven, Rivendell, and more!

