City of lousy Uber tippers
A new report on Uber ratings released by the company shows that Chicago riders have the 10th-worst ratings among U.S. cities.
Between the lines: We're not sure if this is because drivers consider Chicagoans rude, smelly, late or just bad tippers.
- Come on, just tell us why you don't like us!
Of note: Writer Delia Ephron once recalled an Uber driver who warned that she had to, "tip $5 to get five (stars)."
💸 How much do you usually tip your rideshare driver? Complete our survey here.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.