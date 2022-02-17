Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Source: Uber. Chart: Axios visuals

A new report on Uber ratings released by the company shows that Chicago riders have the 10th-worst ratings among U.S. cities.

Between the lines: We're not sure if this is because drivers consider Chicagoans rude, smelly, late or just bad tippers.

Come on, just tell us why you don't like us!

Of note: Writer Delia Ephron once recalled an Uber driver who warned that she had to, "tip $5 to get five (stars)."

💸 How much do you usually tip your rideshare driver? Complete our survey here.