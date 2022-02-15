1 hour ago - News

More forbidden Illinois vanity license plates

Monica Eng
License plate that says GUNS
"GUNS" appears on the list of rejected names supplied by Illinois officials, yet Monica spotted this car last month in Lakeview. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

We've got an update on a story we wrote last month about vanity license plate applications rejected by the Secretary of State's office.

The intrigue: The 6,000-word list of rejected names may not be as definitive as we thought.

  • It lists GUNS (along with GUNMAN, GUNCRZY and GUNZ) as rejected words, but Monica saw a "GUNS" plate in her neighborhood last month.

What they're saying: Secretary of State representatives did not immediately respond to our questions.

Zoom in: Here are more words rejected in Illinois, according to a list we acquired as part of a Freedom of Information Act request:

🐷 Food-related: CRAPPIE, FUDJPAK, EATTHIS, FUSILI, IEATIT, PIG, PORKN

🍺 Drink-related: BEERME, MEZCAL, BOOZIE

👪 Family-related: MUTHA, YOPAPA, YOMAMA, WHUPASS

🚨 Politics-related: GOVERNR, GOVMAN, GASSIE

Go deeper: Here's an entire page of rejected names, but be careful — these are not safe for work.

