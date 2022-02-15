Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

We've got an update on a story we wrote last month about vanity license plate applications rejected by the Secretary of State's office.

The intrigue: The 6,000-word list of rejected names may not be as definitive as we thought.

It lists GUNS (along with GUNMAN, GUNCRZY and GUNZ) as rejected words, but Monica saw a "GUNS" plate in her neighborhood last month.

What they're saying: Secretary of State representatives did not immediately respond to our questions.

Zoom in: Here are more words rejected in Illinois, according to a list we acquired as part of a Freedom of Information Act request:

🐷 Food-related: CRAPPIE, FUDJPAK, EATTHIS, FUSILI, IEATIT, PIG, PORKN

🍺 Drink-related: BEERME, MEZCAL, BOOZIE

👪 Family-related: MUTHA, YOPAPA, YOMAMA, WHUPASS

🚨 Politics-related: GOVERNR, GOVMAN, GASSIE

Go deeper: Here's an entire page of rejected names, but be careful — these are not safe for work.