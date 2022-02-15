1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Chicago Black Restaurant Week returns

Monica Eng
Salmon roll
Salmon rolls at Phlaves: Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

2022 marks the seventh year of Chicago Black Restaurant Week(CBRW), which runs through Feb. 20.

Why it matters: CBRW offers a delicious way to support Black entrepreneurs who have historically lacked equal access to capital.

The list: You can find the lineup of participating restaurants here, but not all have listed their particular specials, so call ahead.

  • You can also make your own itinerary of Black-owned restaurants to visit from this list of 100.

The standouts: We recently visited a few and discovered some new notable dishes around town.

🍑 At Phlavz, we loved the crunchy and creamy salmon rolls ($15), the smoky jerked chicken tips over fries ($20) and the peach cobbler rolls ($14.50).

Jerk chicken and plantains
Jerk chicken over jollof rice at Badou. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

🥜 At Badou Senegalese Cuisine, we adored the sweet and tender jerk chicken served over jollof rice with sweet plantains ($15.99) and the rich, creamy mafe peanut butter stew ($14.99).

turkey tails
Fried, fatty turkey tails dusted in spicy suya powder from The Mukase. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

🦃 At The Mukase in Uptown, we were intrigued by the turkey tails ($7) in fiery suya powder and the rich palmnut soup ($5) at this restaurant with an array of African foods.

fried fish and chicken
Fried fish, chicken and okra from Mrs. T's Southern Fried Chicken in East Lakeview. Photo courtesy of Joseph Zanca

🍗 And at Mrs. T's Southern Fried Chicken in East Lakeview, don't miss the fried catfish, okra and, of course, the juicy chicken ($7.99).

