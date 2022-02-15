Chicago Black Restaurant Week returns
2022 marks the seventh year of Chicago Black Restaurant Week(CBRW), which runs through Feb. 20.
Why it matters: CBRW offers a delicious way to support Black entrepreneurs who have historically lacked equal access to capital.
The list: You can find the lineup of participating restaurants here, but not all have listed their particular specials, so call ahead.
- You can also make your own itinerary of Black-owned restaurants to visit from this list of 100.
The standouts: We recently visited a few and discovered some new notable dishes around town.
🍑 At Phlavz, we loved the crunchy and creamy salmon rolls ($15), the smoky jerked chicken tips over fries ($20) and the peach cobbler rolls ($14.50).
🥜 At Badou Senegalese Cuisine, we adored the sweet and tender jerk chicken served over jollof rice with sweet plantains ($15.99) and the rich, creamy mafe peanut butter stew ($14.99).
🦃 At The Mukase in Uptown, we were intrigued by the turkey tails ($7) in fiery suya powder and the rich palmnut soup ($5) at this restaurant with an array of African foods.
🍗 And at Mrs. T's Southern Fried Chicken in East Lakeview, don't miss the fried catfish, okra and, of course, the juicy chicken ($7.99).
