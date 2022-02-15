Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

2022 marks the seventh year of Chicago Black Restaurant Week(CBRW), which runs through Feb. 20.

Why it matters: CBRW offers a delicious way to support Black entrepreneurs who have historically lacked equal access to capital.

The list: You can find the lineup of participating restaurants here, but not all have listed their particular specials, so call ahead.

You can also make your own itinerary of Black-owned restaurants to visit from this list of 100.

The standouts: We recently visited a few and discovered some new notable dishes around town.

🍑 At Phlavz, we loved the crunchy and creamy salmon rolls ($15), the smoky jerked chicken tips over fries ($20) and the peach cobbler rolls ($14.50).

Jerk chicken over jollof rice at Badou. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

🥜 At Badou Senegalese Cuisine, we adored the sweet and tender jerk chicken served over jollof rice with sweet plantains ($15.99) and the rich, creamy mafe peanut butter stew ($14.99).

Fried, fatty turkey tails dusted in spicy suya powder from The Mukase. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

🦃 At The Mukase in Uptown, we were intrigued by the turkey tails ($7) in fiery suya powder and the rich palmnut soup ($5) at this restaurant with an array of African foods.

Fried fish, chicken and okra from Mrs. T's Southern Fried Chicken in East Lakeview. Photo courtesy of Joseph Zanca

🍗 And at Mrs. T's Southern Fried Chicken in East Lakeview, don't miss the fried catfish, okra and, of course, the juicy chicken ($7.99).