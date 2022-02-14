Photos of the day: St. Valentine's Day Massacre
Today marks the 93rd anniversary of the infamous St. Valentine's Day Massacre.
- This photo shows the block where the shootings happened. The building on the right was a rooming house where Al Capone's gangsters stayed to spy on the garage where Bugs Moran's gangsters hung out.
- The garage where the shootings took place is on the left, between the laundry and tailor shop signs.
Zoom in: Today, this block is in the heart of Lincoln Park. That rooming house is now the restaurant Riccardo Trattoria.
