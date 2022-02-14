36 mins ago - Things to Do

Photos of the day: St. Valentine's Day Massacre

Justin Kaufmann
The 2100 block of North Clark Street in February, 1929. Photo: Betteman archives/Getty Images

Today marks the 93rd anniversary of the infamous St. Valentine's Day Massacre.

  • This photo shows the block where the shootings happened. The building on the right was a rooming house where Al Capone's gangsters stayed to spy on the garage where Bugs Moran's gangsters hung out.
  • The garage where the shootings took place is on the left, between the laundry and tailor shop signs.

Zoom in: Today, this block is in the heart of Lincoln Park. That rooming house is now the restaurant Riccardo Trattoria.

Man on the street
The 2100 block of North Clark Street in February 2022. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios
