4 Cool Valentine's Day date ideas in Chicago

If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas to get you started.

1. Play tourist and do a museum tour

2. Drink fancy champagne at Pops

  • Celebrate your love with lots of bubbly and upscale bar snacks like oysters, caviar and charcuterie.
  • Best for: Members of The Finer Things Club.
  • Book a reservation here.

3. Have a romantic spa day at AIRE Ancient Baths

  • Splurge on a couples spa day at AIRE. They have three Valentine's Day packages — all include a dip in the thermal baths — starting at $370.
  • Best for: Couples celebrating a big anniversary.
  • Book here.

4. Cozy up at home with a wine and charcuterie basket from Augusta Food & Wine

  • You can order a pre-arranged basket ($86-$235) or head to the shop to curate your own haul of artisanal snacks, cheese and wine.
  • Best for: Those looking for a quiet night in.
