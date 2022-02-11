4 Cool Valentine's Day date ideas in Chicago

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas to get you started.

1. Play tourist and do a museum tour

Pick your favorite or make a day of hopping around to new-to-you museums. Options include the National Museum of Mexican Art and DuSable Museum of African American History.

Best for: Love birds who love to learn.

2. Drink fancy champagne at Pops

Celebrate your love with lots of bubbly and upscale bar snacks like oysters, caviar and charcuterie.

Best for: Members of The Finer Things Club.

Book a reservation here.

3. Have a romantic spa day at AIRE Ancient Baths

Splurge on a couples spa day at AIRE. They have three Valentine's Day packages — all include a dip in the thermal baths — starting at $370.

Best for: Couples celebrating a big anniversary.

Book here.

4. Cozy up at home with a wine and charcuterie basket from Augusta Food & Wine