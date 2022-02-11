4 Cool Valentine's Day date ideas in Chicago
If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas to get you started.
1. Play tourist and do a museum tour
- Pick your favorite or make a day of hopping around to new-to-you museums. Options include the National Museum of Mexican Art and DuSable Museum of African American History.
- Best for: Love birds who love to learn.
2. Drink fancy champagne at Pops
- Celebrate your love with lots of bubbly and upscale bar snacks like oysters, caviar and charcuterie.
- Best for: Members of The Finer Things Club.
- Book a reservation here.
3. Have a romantic spa day at AIRE Ancient Baths
- Splurge on a couples spa day at AIRE. They have three Valentine's Day packages — all include a dip in the thermal baths — starting at $370.
- Best for: Couples celebrating a big anniversary.
- Book here.
4. Cozy up at home with a wine and charcuterie basket from Augusta Food & Wine
- You can order a pre-arranged basket ($86-$235) or head to the shop to curate your own haul of artisanal snacks, cheese and wine.
- Best for: Those looking for a quiet night in.
