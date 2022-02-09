1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Readers share their favorite romantic restaurants

Monica Eng
Romantic restaurant
At least two readers suggested Bavette's Steakhouse and Bar in River North as one of the area's most romantic restaurants. Photo courtesy of Bavette's

With Valentine's Day coming up and COVID-19 cases going down, many diners will be emerging out for dates in the coming days.

  • So we asked for your romantic restaurant recommendations to help us plan.

🥩 Mike D.: Bavette's has to be on the list of most romantic restaurants in Chicago. Carlos A. calls it an "unbeatable spot for a romantic dinner."

🍒 Chloe C.: The Cherry Circle Room in the Chicago Athletic Association has my vote.

🍽 Debby D.: Autre Monde in Berwyn "is cozy with inventive food and a welcoming staff."

🍸 And La Notte in Oak Park is "a lovely space, including booths, in the Carleton Hotel. Fabulous central bar with great food."

💝 Rachel S.: Valentine votes are for Beatnik and Mama Delia. "Same owner. Shared small dishes. Friendly staff. Great drinks at each."

☪ Monica H.: Oda Mediterranean Cuisine: Get one of the red-leather booths. "Enjoy the leisurely preparation of fab Turkish food. Have a fancy cocktail, then pair your meal with orange wine from Georgia."

🎸 Mike C.: Geja's Cafe. "Fondue dining with an extensive wine list, in a candlelit atmosphere with flamenco guitarists."

🦞 Thom C.. Oceanique in Evanston, "offers attentive but not intrusive service with great fresh seafood & unique sides in a quiet atmosphere perfect for a romantic evening."

😋 Roger B.: Montarra Grill in Algonquin.

🥂 Shirley H.: The Champagne Cave at Marchesa.

