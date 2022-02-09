Readers share their favorite romantic restaurants

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

With Valentine's Day coming up and COVID-19 cases going down, many diners will be emerging out for dates in the coming days.

So we asked for your romantic restaurant recommendations to help us plan.

🥩 Mike D.: Bavette's has to be on the list of most romantic restaurants in Chicago. Carlos A. calls it an "unbeatable spot for a romantic dinner."

🍒 Chloe C.: The Cherry Circle Room in the Chicago Athletic Association has my vote.

🍽 Debby D.: Autre Monde in Berwyn "is cozy with inventive food and a welcoming staff."

🍸 And La Notte in Oak Park is "a lovely space, including booths, in the Carleton Hotel. Fabulous central bar with great food."

💝 Rachel S.: Valentine votes are for Beatnik and Mama Delia. "Same owner. Shared small dishes. Friendly staff. Great drinks at each."

☪ Monica H.: Oda Mediterranean Cuisine: Get one of the red-leather booths. "Enjoy the leisurely preparation of fab Turkish food. Have a fancy cocktail, then pair your meal with orange wine from Georgia."

🎸 Mike C.: Geja's Cafe. "Fondue dining with an extensive wine list, in a candlelit atmosphere with flamenco guitarists."

🦞 Thom C.. Oceanique in Evanston, "offers attentive but not intrusive service with great fresh seafood & unique sides in a quiet atmosphere perfect for a romantic evening."

😋 Roger B.: Montarra Grill in Algonquin.

🥂 Shirley H.: The Champagne Cave at Marchesa.