City to collect dibs starting Friday
We recently got an exasperated letter from Dee C., a Bridgeport reader who flipped out after finding her whole block full of dibs.
What happened: "My blood was boiling, so I put everyone's dibs in the trash," she wrote. "The next morning, new dibs were back out … including my landlords' dibs — and they have a garage."
- "I've called the Alderman's office (who won’t do anything about it as he is on trial for tax fraud) and I called 311 to file a report to have Streets and San remove the dibs."
Why it matters: All the 311 calls, like Dee's, have made a difference. The city received more than 3,200 in the last month
- Streets and Sanitation commissioner Cole Stallard called us yesterday to say, "We're going to start collecting the dibs stuff starting Friday."
- "There was just too much action around it," he said. "Plus the weather is going be almost 40."
💭 Monica's thought bubble: I've never seen the city call for dibs removal this early in the season, but I've also never dealt with a more thoughtful Streets and San commissioner.
