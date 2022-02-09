1 hour ago - News

City to collect dibs starting Friday

Monica Eng
junk in street
Photo courtey of reader Dee C., who says she got rid of all the illegal dibs on her street only to find new ones in the morning.

We recently got an exasperated letter from Dee C., a Bridgeport reader who flipped out after finding her whole block full of dibs.

What happened: "My blood was boiling, so I put everyone's dibs in the trash," she wrote. "The next morning, new dibs were back out … including my landlords' dibs — and they have a garage."

  • "I've called the Alderman's office (who won’t do anything about it as he is on trial for tax fraud) and I called 311 to file a report to have Streets and San remove the dibs."

Why it matters: All the 311 calls, like Dee's, have made a difference. The city received more than 3,200 in the last month

  • Streets and Sanitation commissioner Cole Stallard called us yesterday to say, "We're going to start collecting the dibs stuff starting Friday."
  • "There was just too much action around it," he said. "Plus the weather is going be almost 40."

💭 Monica's thought bubble: I've never seen the city call for dibs removal this early in the season, but I've also never dealt with a more thoughtful Streets and San commissioner.

