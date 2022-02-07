Guess who's moving to Chicago
Last year we looked at the top destinations for departing Chicagoans, many of whom left us for Denver, Dallas and Seattle.
- Anecdotally, we know four separate Chicago families who just moved to Portugal.
We're zooming in today on just the opposite: places people are leaving in order to move to Chicago, based on Realtor.com's search traffic in the fourth quarter of 2021.
🚚 The top five, according to data shared with Axios:
- Milwaukee
- Kansas City
- Seattle-Tacoma
- New York
- Washington, D.C.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.