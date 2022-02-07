Guess who's moving to Chicago

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Last year we looked at the top destinations for departing Chicagoans, many of whom left us for Denver, Dallas and Seattle.

Anecdotally, we know four separate Chicago families who just moved to Portugal.

We're zooming in today on just the opposite: places people are leaving in order to move to Chicago, based on Realtor.com's search traffic in the fourth quarter of 2021.

🚚 The top five, according to data shared with Axios: