Guess who's moving to Chicago

Monica Eng
Chicago skyline
The Chicago skyline, from the 41st Street Pedestrian Bridge. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Last year we looked at the top destinations for departing Chicagoans, many of whom left us for Denver, Dallas and Seattle.

  • Anecdotally, we know four separate Chicago families who just moved to Portugal.

We're zooming in today on just the opposite: places people are leaving in order to move to Chicago, based on Realtor.com's search traffic in the fourth quarter of 2021.

🚚 The top five, according to data shared with Axios:

  • Milwaukee
  • Kansas City
  • Seattle-Tacoma
  • New York
  • Washington, D.C.
