Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A school that has given free music lessons to thousands of Chicago kids has a new leader and permanent home.

Francis "Frank" Graffeo arrived this week to lead the People's Music School at its new permanent home in Uptown, 901 W. Eastwood, with satellite spots in Albany Park, Back of the Yards and Grand Crossing.

Background: The school was started in 1976 by Rita Simo, a former nun with a donated piano in an Uptown barbershop. She died in 2020.

How it works: Professional musicians teach students music theory, performance and ensemble collaboration.

Students' parents help with the maintenance and running of the school as tuition payment.

The results: The school attracts students from all 50 Chicago ZIP codes and boasts a 100% high school graduation and college attendance rate.