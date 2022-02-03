Food fight: Chicken wings

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Even with chicken wing prices soaring, we know many will be searching for this tasty game day treat on Feb. 13 for the Super Bowl. We crow here about our local favorites.

Monica's pick: I vote for the sweet, spicy and sticky lollipop wings invented in Albany Park in the 1980s, based on an old Korean-Chinese recipe that uses a full chicken. The OG versions come from Peking Mandarin and Great Sea on Lawrence Avenue (14 wings for $18.99).

If you don't eat meat, check out Joanne Molinaro's awesome Korean Vegan tribute to Great Sea wings using tofu.

Bird's Nest for the win. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Justin's pick: Is there any other wing in Chicago that compares to Bird's Nest on Southport? The neighborhood dive bar serves delicious buffalo wings with various heat, but also slathers on teriyaki and barbeque if you're looking to vary it up.

I've eaten a lot of wings in my time. These are still the best in Chicago (10 for $18.95).

