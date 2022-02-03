We recently broke down some basic facts on dibs — Chicago's divisive tradition of saving shoveled parking spaces with junk — and it sparked plenty of ire on both sides of the issue.

But it also inspired some interesting takes from our readers.

🌨 Cindy J.: "Dibs is fine for a short time, if it is a HUGE storm that has taken you hours to shovel out of."

🛷 Susan C.: "I have been in the Twin Cities during a snow emergencyand the efficiency of their parking/plowing puts us to shame. It also builds awesome mini sledding hills along the parkways."

❤️ Cindy S. said her daughter recently averted dibs by shoveling the street on her whole block. "Random acts of kindness like this are what the city and world need more of. Hopefully she is able to have the use of one of the spots cleared. :)"

👎 Anne Marie C., a retired social worker who did house calls, explained how dibs can hurt home workers. "If I moved the dibs garbage I had to worry that my car would be damaged. Most of the time I ended up parking blocks away."

😡 David B.: "Nothing brings out the worst in people like 'dibs'...This is a terrible Chicago tradition that needs to end … It is illegal and it looks horrible to see all the garbage in the spots and is dangerous to the public … If you don't want to lose your parking spot, then take the bus."