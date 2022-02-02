Snail noodles take over Chicago

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Hey, Monica here. After hearing about the snail noodle craze sweeping China, I became obsessed with finding the funky, slimy noodles in Chicago.

Big thanks to Axios reader Brian W. for directing me to a stash at Chinatown's huge 88 Marketplace.

The goods: I bought five brands (averaging $3.50), which come with dried rice noodles and multiple condiment packs.

The taste: The main flavor comes from the chili oil and the umami-rich "snail broth," supposedly derived from real river snails.

But the flavors and odors grow as you add the packets of vinegar, fermented bamboo shoots, preserved mustard greens, peanuts and tofu skin.

The famous funk: I hardly noticed these aromas while cooking, but when our teen came home, he shouted, "What stinks?"

Yes, the funk is real, but it only made me love these noodles more.

Or maybe I was just swayed by the writing on one of the snail packets.

A packet of concentrated snail broth. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Low carb confession: I get sleepy after a big bowl of real noodles, so I swapped in a bunch of daikon strips and they worked just fine.