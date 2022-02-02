OpenTable data shows dip in Chicago restaurant reservations
Chicago lost more restaurant diners during the pandemic than most other cities, according to recent data from OpenTable.
Why it matters: This data points to why celebrity chef Rick Bayless is calling on the federal government for more restaurant relief after the Omicron surge wiped out holiday seating.
- "We never built back to where we were, but in the fall, we kind of hit an equilibrium that we thought we could maintain," Bayless told the Chicago Tribune.
- "The saddest part of the whole thing is that December, when we were all hoping for a strong holiday season, the bottom fell out."
Yes, but: This chart is based on OpenTable's data, so it excludes reservations booked through other services.
