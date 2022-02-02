56 mins ago - Business

OpenTable data shows dip in Chicago restaurant reservations

Justin Kaufmann
Data: OpenTable; Note: Data for 2020–2021 use 2019 as a baseline. Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios
Data: OpenTable; Note: Data for 2020–2021 use 2019 as a baseline. Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Chicago lost more restaurant diners during the pandemic than most other cities, according to recent data from OpenTable.

Why it matters: This data points to why celebrity chef Rick Bayless is calling on the federal government for more restaurant relief after the Omicron surge wiped out holiday seating.

  • "We never built back to where we were, but in the fall, we kind of hit an equilibrium that we thought we could maintain," Bayless told the Chicago Tribune.
  • "The saddest part of the whole thing is that December, when we were all hoping for a strong holiday season, the bottom fell out."

Yes, but: This chart is based on OpenTable's data, so it excludes reservations booked through other services.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more