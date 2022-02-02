Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: OpenTable; Note: Data for 2020–2021 use 2019 as a baseline. Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Chicago lost more restaurant diners during the pandemic than most other cities, according to recent data from OpenTable.

Why it matters: This data points to why celebrity chef Rick Bayless is calling on the federal government for more restaurant relief after the Omicron surge wiped out holiday seating.

"We never built back to where we were, but in the fall, we kind of hit an equilibrium that we thought we could maintain," Bayless told the Chicago Tribune.

"The saddest part of the whole thing is that December, when we were all hoping for a strong holiday season, the bottom fell out."

Yes, but: This chart is based on OpenTable's data, so it excludes reservations booked through other services.