It's been 20 years since a WNBA team has won back-to-back titles. If the Chicago Sky and Candace Parker are going to repeat this season, it all starts in free agency.

Why it matters: Chicago had just four players under contract (including Parker and forward Azurá Stevens) going into the off-season.

Free agents could be signed starting yesterday and things are already getting interesting.

👍 Who's in: Finals MVP Kahleah Copper is back, reportedly on a multi-year deal. The guard led the team in scoring last year and is the motor of the offense.

2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman is leaving the Mystics for the Sky, per the Sun-Times. The Belgian didn't play in the WNBA last year to focus on the Olympics but is one of the top-shooting forwards in the league. An under-the-radar signing that could end up looking like a coup.

👋 Who's out: Center Stefanie Dolson is signing with the Liberty. The New York native is a fan favorite and a good player but was also just seventh on the team in rebounding last year.

Meesseman's signing likely means Diamond DeShields is gone. While 2018's No. 3 overall pick showed flashes, she shot less than 40% last year.

🤔 Who's up in the air: The Vanderquigs. Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley are married and a package deal. Losing both dynamic guards would be devastating but now looks more likely after the Sky offered Vandersloot a "disrespectful offer," per ESPN's Holly Rowe.

Parker turns 36 in April and won't withstand a full season at center. Does the Dolson replacement come from a bench promotion or free agency?

The bottom line: Chicago won a title last year on ball movement, so adding Meesseman makes a strength even stronger.