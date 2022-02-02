Chicago Sky making free agency moves
It's been 20 years since a WNBA team has won back-to-back titles. If the Chicago Sky and Candace Parker are going to repeat this season, it all starts in free agency.
Why it matters: Chicago had just four players under contract (including Parker and forward Azurá Stevens) going into the off-season.
- Free agents could be signed starting yesterday and things are already getting interesting.
👍 Who's in: Finals MVP Kahleah Copper is back, reportedly on a multi-year deal. The guard led the team in scoring last year and is the motor of the offense.
- 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman is leaving the Mystics for the Sky, per the Sun-Times. The Belgian didn't play in the WNBA last year to focus on the Olympics but is one of the top-shooting forwards in the league. An under-the-radar signing that could end up looking like a coup.
👋 Who's out: Center Stefanie Dolson is signing with the Liberty. The New York native is a fan favorite and a good player but was also just seventh on the team in rebounding last year.
- Meesseman's signing likely means Diamond DeShields is gone. While 2018's No. 3 overall pick showed flashes, she shot less than 40% last year.
🤔 Who's up in the air: The Vanderquigs. Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley are married and a package deal. Losing both dynamic guards would be devastating but now looks more likely after the Sky offered Vandersloot a "disrespectful offer," per ESPN's Holly Rowe.
- Parker turns 36 in April and won't withstand a full season at center. Does the Dolson replacement come from a bench promotion or free agency?
The bottom line: Chicago won a title last year on ball movement, so adding Meesseman makes a strength even stronger.
