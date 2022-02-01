Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

We recently shared our favorite Asian dumplings in anticipation of the Lunar New Year.

To kick off the Year of the Tiger today, we now serve some great reader dumpling recommendations.

🍲 Mario G.: "Lao Peng You in West Town are the best … they are somehow immersed in a soup and never ever disintegrate (no matter how long they sit in it)."

🥩 Brianna Y.: "If you want to try authentic Northern Chinese dumplings, then Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings in Chinatown is your best bet. The lamb and dill dumplings are AMAZING."

🥟 @cubanelle on Twitter recommends the Sichuan spicy wontons at Min's Noodle House and wonton mien at Hing Kee.

🍤 @Fallingbeam on Twitter suggested Wonton Gourmet out in Des Plaines for shrimp wontons and dumplings.