Readers choice: Best Asian dumplings in Chicago
We recently shared our favorite Asian dumplings in anticipation of the Lunar New Year.
- To kick off the Year of the Tiger today, we now serve some great reader dumpling recommendations.
🍲 Mario G.: "Lao Peng You in West Town are the best … they are somehow immersed in a soup and never ever disintegrate (no matter how long they sit in it)."
🥩 Brianna Y.: "If you want to try authentic Northern Chinese dumplings, then Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings in Chinatown is your best bet. The lamb and dill dumplings are AMAZING."
🥟 @cubanelle on Twitter recommends the Sichuan spicy wontons at Min's Noodle House and wonton mien at Hing Kee.
🍤 @Fallingbeam on Twitter suggested Wonton Gourmet out in Des Plaines for shrimp wontons and dumplings.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.