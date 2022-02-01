2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Readers choice: Best Asian dumplings in Chicago

Monica Eng
Dumpling over broth
Lao Peng You serves delectable dumplings filled with pork or mushroom in a savory broth. Monica ate hers from the hood of her car. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

We recently shared our favorite Asian dumplings in anticipation of the Lunar New Year.

  • To kick off the Year of the Tiger today, we now serve some great reader dumpling recommendations.

🍲 Mario G.: "Lao Peng You in West Town are the best … they are somehow immersed in a soup and never ever disintegrate (no matter how long they sit in it)."

🥩 Brianna Y.: "If you want to try authentic Northern Chinese dumplings, then Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings in Chinatown is your best bet. The lamb and dill dumplings are AMAZING."

🥟 @cubanelle on Twitter recommends the Sichuan spicy wontons at Min's Noodle House and wonton mien at Hing Kee.

🍤 @Fallingbeam on Twitter suggested Wonton Gourmet out in Des Plaines for shrimp wontons and dumplings.

