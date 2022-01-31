2 hours ago - Sports

Should Sammy Sosa be in the Hall of Fame?

Justin Kaufmann
baseball player
Fans cheer Sammy Sosa as he watches his 51st home run of the season leave Wrigley Field in August 1998. Photo: Jeff Haynes/AFP via Getty Images

👋 Hi, Justin here. Red Sox slugger David Ortiz will enter the Hall of Fame this year after a legendary career, the only MLB player voted in.

  • But his numbers are very similar to another player who has now officially been kept out: Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa.

Why it matters: After 10 years of eligibility, the window has closed on Sosa making the Hall of Fame.

  • Sosa garnered just 18.5% of the vote from baseball writers, falling shy of the 75% threshold for entry. He will now rely on the Today's Game committee, voted on by the Hall of Fame's board of directors, to get in.

Context: Sosa is one of many players being shunned from the HOF because of alleged use of performance enhancing drugs.

Yes, but: As the internet surges in support of Barry Bonds and others, Sosa is left behind. Why?

The bottom line: Last year, the Cubs unveiled their own Hall of Fame. Sosa was not one of the 56 inductees.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: Fans would skip bathroom breaks or beer runs when Sosa was due up, even before the 1998 home run chase. He brought magic — and a lot of money — back to the Friendly Confines.

🗳 So Cubs fans: What did I miss? Should Sammy Sosa be in the Hall of Fame? Vote here.

