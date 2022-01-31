Showtime did not pick up the comedy series "Work in Progress" for a third season.

The show was shot and produced in Chicago, primarily on the North Side in the Andersonville neighborhood.

Why it matters: "Work in Progress'' followed Abby — played by Abby McEnany — as she navigated depression, mental illness and gender issues.

The show prominently featured the local LGBTQ+ community, was named to several "Best of 2021" lists and was just nominated for a GLAAD award.

What they're saying: "I am grateful to Showtime for giving us the opportunity to make this super queer and beautiful show," executive producer Lilly Wachowski wrote in a Twitter thread late last week. "But I am also not content or happy to just be here."

"Shows like ours get trotted out to illustrate how networks and studios are soooo committed to diversity but then get cut before they can establish a viewership."

The other side: In a statement to Axios, Showtime said, "We are incredibly proud of the two seasons of 'Work in Progress.'"

💭 Justin's thought bubble: I've known Abby for years from Chicago's improv scene. There are so many great Chicagoans that work for this show. "Work In Progress" was hilarious and touching and a great representation of Chicago. Somebody else pick it up!