Chicago's "Work in Progress" canceled
Showtime did not pick up the comedy series "Work in Progress" for a third season.
- The show was shot and produced in Chicago, primarily on the North Side in the Andersonville neighborhood.
Why it matters: "Work in Progress'' followed Abby — played by Abby McEnany — as she navigated depression, mental illness and gender issues.
- The show prominently featured the local LGBTQ+ community, was named to several "Best of 2021" lists and was just nominated for a GLAAD award.
What they're saying: "I am grateful to Showtime for giving us the opportunity to make this super queer and beautiful show," executive producer Lilly Wachowski wrote in a Twitter thread late last week. "But I am also not content or happy to just be here."
- "Shows like ours get trotted out to illustrate how networks and studios are soooo committed to diversity but then get cut before they can establish a viewership."
The other side: In a statement to Axios, Showtime said, "We are incredibly proud of the two seasons of 'Work in Progress.'"
💭 Justin's thought bubble: I've known Abby for years from Chicago's improv scene. There are so many great Chicagoans that work for this show. "Work In Progress" was hilarious and touching and a great representation of Chicago. Somebody else pick it up!
