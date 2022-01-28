Bears hire defensive whiz Matt Eberflus as head coach

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Bears hired Matt Eberflus to be the 17th head coach in franchise history yesterday.

It's moments like these that you wish Harry Caray was still alive. "Eberflus said backwards is…"

Why it matters: Eberflus inherits a team that went 6-11 last year and is in dire need of a complete overhaul.

New GM Ryan Poles, who was hired Tuesday, wasted no time in picking Eberflus over other candidates like Dan Quinn and Jim Caldwell.

Context: Eberflus is a defensive coach, most recently coordinating an Indianapolis Colts unit that was top 10 in points allowed this season.

The Colts ran a 4-3 defense and the Bears currently run a 3-4.

His defense is similar to the style that Lovie Smith and Brian Urlacher made famous in Chicago.

His specialty: Linebackers. Welcome to Chicago, coach.

The intrigue: This will be his first head coaching job. But players who have played for him have nothing but good things to say.

The top item on his list: Developing rookie QB Justin Fields.

The second: Beat the Packers and make the playoffs.

The third: Getting Chicago to pronounce his name correctly. It's EEEE-burr-floose. Players call him "Flus."

What's next: Eberflus will have an official introductory press conference soon and will then get to work on hiring his staff.