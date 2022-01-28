36 mins ago - Sports

Bears hire defensive whiz Matt Eberflus as head coach

New Bears coach Matt Eberflus at Colts training camp in 2021. Photo: Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Bears hired Matt Eberflus to be the 17th head coach in franchise history yesterday.

  • It's moments like these that you wish Harry Caray was still alive. "Eberflus said backwards is…"

Why it matters: Eberflus inherits a team that went 6-11 last year and is in dire need of a complete overhaul.

Context: Eberflus is a defensive coach, most recently coordinating an Indianapolis Colts unit that was top 10 in points allowed this season.

  • The Colts ran a 4-3 defense and the Bears currently run a 3-4.
  • His defense is similar to the style that Lovie Smith and Brian Urlacher made famous in Chicago.

His specialty: Linebackers. Welcome to Chicago, coach.

The intrigue: This will be his first head coaching job. But players who have played for him have nothing but good things to say.

  • The top item on his list: Developing rookie QB Justin Fields.
  • The second: Beat the Packers and make the playoffs.
  • The third: Getting Chicago to pronounce his name correctly. It's EEEE-burr-floose. Players call him "Flus."

What's next: Eberflus will have an official introductory press conference soon and will then get to work on hiring his staff.

