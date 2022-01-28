Bears hire defensive whiz Matt Eberflus as head coach
The Bears hired Matt Eberflus to be the 17th head coach in franchise history yesterday.
- It's moments like these that you wish Harry Caray was still alive. "Eberflus said backwards is…"
Why it matters: Eberflus inherits a team that went 6-11 last year and is in dire need of a complete overhaul.
- New GM Ryan Poles, who was hired Tuesday, wasted no time in picking Eberflus over other candidates like Dan Quinn and Jim Caldwell.
Context: Eberflus is a defensive coach, most recently coordinating an Indianapolis Colts unit that was top 10 in points allowed this season.
- The Colts ran a 4-3 defense and the Bears currently run a 3-4.
- His defense is similar to the style that Lovie Smith and Brian Urlacher made famous in Chicago.
His specialty: Linebackers. Welcome to Chicago, coach.
The intrigue: This will be his first head coaching job. But players who have played for him have nothing but good things to say.
- The top item on his list: Developing rookie QB Justin Fields.
- The second: Beat the Packers and make the playoffs.
- The third: Getting Chicago to pronounce his name correctly. It's EEEE-burr-floose. Players call him "Flus."
What's next: Eberflus will have an official introductory press conference soon and will then get to work on hiring his staff.
