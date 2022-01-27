Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Chicago area will be well represented in Beijing when the 2022 Winter Olympics begin next week.

There are 13 locals competing who represent several Chicago suburbs, including Buffalo Grove, Palos Heights, Evergreen Park and Barrington.

None of the athletes are from the city, though.

🏒 Women's hockey: The defending gold medal-winners will include six (SIX!) players from the area, including:

Kendall Coyne Schofield (Palos Heights). Currently a player development coach for the Blackhawks, she's captain of the Olympic team.

Hilary Knight (Lake Forest) is playing in her fourth Olympic Games and was named an alternate captain.

Megan Bozek (Buffalo Grove) returns after winning gold in 2018.

🥅 The men's hockey team will not include any Blackhawks, per the NHL prohibiting its players from participating due to COVID-19.

⛸ Figure skating (singles): Jason Brown (Highland Park) will participate in Men's Single Skating after winning bronze in the 2014 Olympics at 19 years old. He didn't make the team in 2018.

A member of the Skokie Valley Skating Club, he'll be skating to the soundtrack of "Schindler's List."

⛸⛸ Figure skating (pairs): Alexa Knierim (Addison) will participate in pair skating.

Knierim won bronze in 2018 with her husband Chris and is the first U.S. pair skater to make two Olympic teams in the past 20 years.

She will now compete with new partner Brandon Frazier, even though they did not participate in the 2022 U.S. Nationals due to Frazier getting COVID.

💨 Speed skating: The U.S. Speed Skating team has high expectations in Beijing. They could take home their most medals in two decades.

Emery Lehman (Oak Park) will compete in his third Olympics.

Ethan Cepuran (Glen Ellyn) is an avid Cubs fan.

Austin Kleba (Campton Hills) began skating at the age of three.

🎿 Ski jumping: The Chicago area produced three Olympic ski jumpers. Kevin Bickner, Patrick Gasienica and Casey Larson are all from the famed Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove.

The club has been "promoting the sport of ski jumping" since 1905 and hosts its annual winter tournament this weekend.

What's next: The Olympic Games begin next Friday, February 4.