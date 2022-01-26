Tips for warmer remote work
👋 Hey, it's Monica. Yesterday I shared a couple of tips for staying warm during another pandemic winter of remote work.
- And, yes, I know this beats waiting for the bus in January, but my old condo is drafty!
- So I was delighted to get some great reader tips.
🧦 Andrew H. lives in a Portage Park bungalow "where squeaky floors and cold drafts live comfortably."
- He recommends: "Wool socks, cashmere joggers and an oversized sweatshirt and hoodie."
- He intentionally bought one pair of unattractive joggers because they're "incredibly warm" and so ugly "I will never wear them outdoors, therefore I’ll have to change from time-to-time. The struggle to avoid becoming a hermit is real."
🍲 Madeleine B: "My new favorite thing while working from home this winter: The 'simmer pot' recipe from Williams-Sonoma. It smells so incredible all day and adds some much-needed moisture to the air in my very drafty and dry apartment."
🏃 Will C: Tips to stay warm without "insane heating costs" include:
- Work in a room you can close off and use a standing oil heater.
- Wool layers. Thick socks and good slippers. A cap or hoodie, too.
- Get up and move! Do a few reps of an exercise: pushups, jumping jacks, lunges, squats, sit-ups, curls or even walking up and down the stairs. It doesn't take much time to get the blood pumping.
- Lap cats. It's a symbiotic relationship, keeping each other warm.
🛀 Final tips: Put a heating pad on your office chair and in your dog's bed.
- Consider working in your bathtub if your restroom stays warm like mine.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.