👋 Hey, it's Monica. Yesterday I shared a couple of tips for staying warm during another pandemic winter of remote work.

And, yes, I know this beats waiting for the bus in January, but my old condo is drafty!

So I was delighted to get some great reader tips.

🧦 Andrew H. lives in a Portage Park bungalow "where squeaky floors and cold drafts live comfortably."

He recommends: "Wool socks, cashmere joggers and an oversized sweatshirt and hoodie."

He intentionally bought one pair of unattractive joggers because they're "incredibly warm" and so ugly "I will never wear them outdoors, therefore I’ll have to change from time-to-time. The struggle to avoid becoming a hermit is real."

Courtesy of reader Andrew H., who says there's, "Nothing better than watching my four-legged home office mates in front of the heat register from my desk."

🍲 Madeleine B: "My new favorite thing while working from home this winter: The 'simmer pot' recipe from Williams-Sonoma. It smells so incredible all day and adds some much-needed moisture to the air in my very drafty and dry apartment."

🏃 Will C: Tips to stay warm without "insane heating costs" include:

Work in a room you can close off and use a standing oil heater.

Wool layers. Thick socks and good slippers. A cap or hoodie, too.

Get up and move! Do a few reps of an exercise: pushups, jumping jacks, lunges, squats, sit-ups, curls or even walking up and down the stairs. It doesn't take much time to get the blood pumping.

Lap cats. It's a symbiotic relationship, keeping each other warm.

🛀 Final tips: Put a heating pad on your office chair and in your dog's bed.

Consider working in your bathtub if your restroom stays warm like mine.