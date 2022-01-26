Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Bears have hired Ryan Poles as their new general manager, according to several sources.

Why it matters: The Bears fired Ryan Pace after seven seasons and will now rely on Poles to hire a new head coach and manage an aging roster with a young quarterback.

Chicago Twitter was buzzing yesterday morning when video surfaced of Bears president George McCaskey walking with Poles at O'Hare Airport.

Before Poles could get on a flight to interview with the Minnesota Vikings, the Bears reportedly hired him.

Background: The 36-year-old Poles was most recently the executive director of player personnel for the Kansas City Chiefs, where he worked for 13 years in several different front office positions.

Fun fact: Poles was part of the team that moved up to draft Patrick Mahomes.

Not so fun fact: This, after the Bears drafted Mitchell Trubisky ahead of Mahomes.

Another fun fact: Poles actually played for the Bears in 2008. He was an undrafted offensive lineman who didn't make the team.

Between the lines: Since Poles was employed by the Chiefs, the Bears reportedly gave up 2022 and 2023 third round picks to get him to Chicago.

The intrigue: Poles was part of a front office that brought a Super Bowl to Kansas City. The organization is preparing for its fourth-straight AFC Championship game this week.

He worked for three different GMs, a rarity in NFL front offices, and was promoted by current Chiefs GM Brett Veach.

Notable draft picks during his time in Kansas City: Travis Kelce (3rd round), Chris Jones (2nd), Tyreek Hill (5th), and Creed Humphrey (2nd). Oh yeah, and that quarterback in the State Farm commercials.

What's next: Head coach candidate Jim Caldwell was also at Halas Hall yesterday, per ESPN.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: I ask two things of the front-office leader: Do you have experience rebuilding a franchise and do you talk to the media? The last GM didn't do either. Also, maybe Poles can lure Kelce or Hill to Chicago from Kansas City? 😉