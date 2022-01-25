Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Erin Harkey was confirmed as Chicago's new Commissioner for the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events last month as the city's arts community is still recovering from deep pandemic losses.

In a Crain's op-ed, Harkey detailed how she aims to support that recovery with $26 million in new arts investment from the latest city budget.

Her latest move: To help highlight and revive Chicago's dance community, Harkey and Mayor Lightfoot recently declared 2022 "The Year of Chicago Dance," with upcoming events galore.

As someone whose job is to be plugged into local culture, the Hyde Park resident seemed like the perfect person to ask about her ideal day in Chicago.

🥤 Breakfast: A walk in Hyde Park for the "Jump Start" — a blend of wheatgrass, apple, coconut juice, ginger and lime — from Bonne Sante Health Foods's juice bar.

💅 Morning activity: Mani-pedi and a massage at Allyu Spa.

🧀 Lunch: Cheese and charcuterie board at All Together Now in Ukrainian Village.

🛍 Afternoon activity: Shopping for handmade wearable art at Reformed School in the L1 Retail Store — or an artist talk at 6018North.

🍗 Dinner: Caramelized Fish Sauce Wings at HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen.

💃 Evening activity: Hubbard Street Dance Chicago at the Harris Theater, because 2022 is the #YearofChicagoDance.