👋 Hi, Justin here! The Netflix smash hit Ozark returns today for its fourth and final season.

If mafia/drug cartel/Missouri lake shows aren't your thing, here are a couple shows featuring Chicago ready for your binging pleasure.

Station Eleven: If Ozark is too high stress for you, maybe try a show about a flu that kills almost everybody? Station Eleven creates a post-apocalyptic world set in the Chicago area with terrific storytelling.

Bonus: They do some amazing still shots of what Chicago would look like if everyone left. Something to fantasize about when stuck in rush hour.

Somebody Somewhere: Comedian Bridget Everett made her name doing raunchy live shows in NYC, but is now turning in great dramatic performances. Her new HBO Max dramedy has her coming back home to Kansas after her sister's death.

Except it's not shot in Kansas — the pilot was filmed right here in Lockport.

South Side: It doesn't have to be new to be bingeworthy. South Side (season 2) is a Chicago masterpiece. You'll find yourself saying "How will someone get that joke if they don't live here?" Luckily, we do.