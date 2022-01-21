Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

2022 looks to be a big year for development — mega-development.

Why it matters: New projects on the North and South sides of Chicago could change the way we look (and live) for years to come.

Large developments plans this year include:

🏗 Lincoln Yards: Drive down Elston Ave. near North Ave. and you can see the $6 billion Lincoln Yards project starting to take shape. Well, at least the empty lots it will be built on.

The 55-acre project will take years to complete and will forever change the North Side of Chicago.

🧂 Morton Salt: Speaking of Elston, the old Morton Salt building along the expressway is being renovated into an office building and music venue.

Construction should be finished later this year.

🚧 The 78: If Lincoln Yards will transform the North Side, the $7 billion "The 78" development will do the same for the near-South Side.

Construction has begun on the biggest development in Chicago history, with Phase 1 expected to be complete in 2024.

It's called The 78 because planners expect the finished community just north of Chinatown to be big enough to be considered Chicago's 78th neighborhood.

🚉 One Central: This mega-development is planned for the South Loop near Soldier Field.

Developers are pushing the state to pay for a new transit hub with a train station.

The first phase of construction could begin later this year if the state agrees to fund the transit hub, but the mayor was not convinced as of last fall.

🏦 United Yards: A retail and housing development chosen by the city's Invest South/West initiative, it would be located around 47th and Ashland Ave. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

🛋Luxury condos: A slew of luxury condos are being developed in 2022, including a new building in the West Loop where units could cost up to $6 million.