Cook County home values continue to skyrocket

Monica Eng
Data: Cook County House Price Index; Table: Axios Visuals

Home prices in 12 Cook County communities more than doubled over the past 20 years.

  • The rises happened in a county where all 33 submarkets saw home values increase by at least 42%.

Why it matters: The stats offer a peek into communities whose fortunes have risen most over the last two decades.

The details: Data comes from Cook County property records and was crunched by the Institute for Housing Studies at DePaul University.

  • The fascinating Cook County pricing index report looks at 33 local real estate markets from Jan. 2000 to June 2021.

Big takeaway: The analysis says that between 2000 and 2021, "average house prices in Cook County increased by 12.8% compared to the previous year."

