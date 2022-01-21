Cook County home values continue to skyrocket

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Cook County House Price Index; Table: Axios Visuals

Home prices in 12 Cook County communities more than doubled over the past 20 years.

The rises happened in a county where all 33 submarkets saw home values increase by at least 42%.

Why it matters: The stats offer a peek into communities whose fortunes have risen most over the last two decades.

But they can also be a guide for those seeking a new home in this super heated housing market.

The details: Data comes from Cook County property records and was crunched by the Institute for Housing Studies at DePaul University.

The fascinating Cook County pricing index report looks at 33 local real estate markets from Jan. 2000 to June 2021.

Big takeaway: The analysis says that between 2000 and 2021, "average house prices in Cook County increased by 12.8% compared to the previous year."