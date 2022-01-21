Cook County home values continue to skyrocket
Home prices in 12 Cook County communities more than doubled over the past 20 years.
- The rises happened in a county where all 33 submarkets saw home values increase by at least 42%.
Why it matters: The stats offer a peek into communities whose fortunes have risen most over the last two decades.
- But they can also be a guide for those seeking a new home in this super heated housing market.
The details: Data comes from Cook County property records and was crunched by the Institute for Housing Studies at DePaul University.
- The fascinating Cook County pricing index report looks at 33 local real estate markets from Jan. 2000 to June 2021.
Big takeaway: The analysis says that between 2000 and 2021, "average house prices in Cook County increased by 12.8% compared to the previous year."
