Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Hey, Monica here. Last November, Axios reader Brian W. wrote in raving about the quesabirria tacos sold from a tented cart in an AutoZone parking lot.

Brian had me at "AutoZone parking lot!"

But I was really sold when he mentioned that Antojitos La Esquina also sells "lasagna birria."

Why it matters: Chicago's full of great quesabirria tacos, stuffed with hot chihuahua cheese and stewed beef or goat. But birria lasagna is a new rare find.

The journey: I visited the Rogers Park stand four times before I was able to try it.

Chef Raul Estrada kept telling me he'd run out and would have more tomorrow.

Lasagna birria from Antojitos La Esquina. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The goods: Lasagna birria ($12) turns out to be a deconstructed quesabirria taco featuring melty cheese, tender stewed beef and diced onions between three layers of thick crispy tortillas.

Bottom line: It may be fun to say "lasagna birria," but the actual nacho-like dish is too unwieldy — especially for car eating.

You're better off getting Estrada's wonderful quesabirria tacos (three for $12). They're so much easier to dip in his rich birria consomme.

Plus: While you're in the parking lot, you can stock up on auto supplies.