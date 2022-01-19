Where Illinois ranks on traffic safety laws
Illinois ranks near the middle of the country when it comes to passing life-saving traffic laws, according to a new scorecard from the Advocates for Auto and Highway Safety.
Why it matters: National roadway fatalities spiked in the first half of 2021 by nearly 20%, one of the biggest jumps the U.S. has seen in more than a decade, according to federal regulators.
Laws we have: Illinois got points for rules on front and rear seat belts, rear facing infant seats, open alcohol containers, texting and more.
Laws we lack: The state got dinged for not passing rules on booster seats, not raising the learners permit age to 16 nor requiring all motorcycle riders to wear helmets.
Yes, but: Illinois does fairly well when it comes to traffic fatalities nationally, ranking No. 12 in a Department of Transportation analysis of 2019 data.
What they're saying: "Even one death on our streets and highways is one too many," Illinois Department of Transportation spokeswoman Maria Castaneda tells Axios.
- "Through enhanced engineering, enforcement and education efforts, the Illinois Department of Transportation is determined to reach a goal of zero."
