The Illinois Secretary of State's (ILSOS) office has rejected more than 6,000 applications for "offensive" words on vanity license plates over the past two years.

A small committee in drivers services reviews the applications and makes a call based on "good taste and decency," says ILSOS representative Henry Haupt.

"While judgement is discretionary, the goal is to make sure license plates are easy for law enforcement to read and are not offensive to the motoring public."

Between the lines: We recently got a list of these words through a public records request.

Most rejected words had to do with sex, drugs and violence, but others were just kind of juvenile.

They offer a disturbing — and sometimes hilarious — peek into the psyche of your fellow Illinois drivers.

Bathroom requests: FARTMAN, FECES, TURDS, POOPIN, POOPOO, PASSNGAS.

Why: FLOOZE, FLOOZIE, FLOOZY, FLUZEE, FLUZIE, FLUZZY.

Not super offensive: ACID, BEER, BIDEN, DRFUNK, ESTROGN, EUNUCH, MENOPAS, ZAMBONE.

Deeper dive: A whole page of rejected names, some NSFW: