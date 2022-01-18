13 mins ago - News

Rejected Illinois vanity plate requests

Monica Eng
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

The Illinois Secretary of State's (ILSOS) office has rejected more than 6,000 applications for "offensive" words on vanity license plates over the past two years.

  • A small committee in drivers services reviews the applications and makes a call based on "good taste and decency," says ILSOS representative Henry Haupt.
  • "While judgement is discretionary, the goal is to make sure license plates are easy for law enforcement to read and are not offensive to the motoring public."

Between the lines: We recently got a list of these words through a public records request.

  • Most rejected words had to do with sex, drugs and violence, but others were just kind of juvenile.
  • They offer a disturbing — and sometimes hilarious — peek into the psyche of your fellow Illinois drivers.

Bathroom requests: FARTMAN, FECES, TURDS, POOPIN, POOPOO, PASSNGAS.

Why: FLOOZE, FLOOZIE, FLOOZY, FLUZEE, FLUZIE, FLUZZY.

Not super offensive: ACID, BEER, BIDEN, DRFUNK, ESTROGN, EUNUCH, MENOPAS, ZAMBONE.

Deeper dive: A whole page of rejected names, some NSFW:

page of names
Page courtesy the Illinois Secretary of State's office
