Reader's guide to Chicago's best chicken sandwiches
We clucked about our favorite chicken sandwiches last week.
- Justin likes the Roost Chicken sandwich on a Hawaiian roll, while Monica went for the faux chicken with the oyster mushroom sandwich from Majani Soulful Vegan Cuisine.
Reader feedback: Most readers sided with Justin but also offered suggestions of their own.
- If you haven't tried Lucy's chicken sandwich you need to get on that ASAP. Roost doesn't even compare. — Benjamin O.
- Justin is right about the Roost and the peach cobbler … but the buttermilk biscuit [as opposed to Justin's pick of the Hawaiian roll] was made to have spicy chicken in between. — Chad R.
- Reve Burger's fried chicken sandwich (and their fries) is the best I've had … And Parson's Nashville Hot is up there too. — Mario G.
- Hands down, Honey Butter Fried Chicken's "OG" Chicken Sandwich, in Avondale. — Karen J.
- Gotta check out JT's Genuine Sandwiches next. Best pork tenderloin sandwich in the game (and have a dang good fried chicken sandwich too). Extra pickles + add a little sriracha and I promise you won't be disappointed. — Christina C.
- Please tell me you have tried, or will soon try, the legendary chicken sandwich at Hermosa. It's phenomenal! — Steven B.
- The Motherclucker (sandwich) at Cluck-It. Despite the truly terrible names of both resto and item, I have never had a better chicken sandwich and I still dream about my first bite. Unfortunately, I suspect it needs to be eaten on-premise for max enjoyment which understandably is not high on many folks' to-do list right now. — Andrew N.
More from Monica: As I researched recommended chicken sandwiches on the South Side, I also tried and enjoyed:
The "Popeye's Ain't Sh*t sandwich ($11) at Chi Chicken and Cones was perfectly fried, juicy and delicious. But the harissa glazed chicken thigh in extra spicy Nashville hot sauce I ordered (my fault) overwhelmed the flavors.
Chicken sandwich ($13) from Pizza Fried Chicken and Ice Cream came with generous lobes of juicy fried chicken on a brioche bun with napa and Asian pear slaw slathered in a bright Korean Fire sauce.
Oyster mushroom sandwich ($13) from Pizza Fried Chicken and Ice Cream came with the same trappings as the chicken sandwich with slightly chewy fried oyster mushrooms. Still quite delicious.
