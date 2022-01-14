Remembering Martin Luther King Jr. in Chicago

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

We celebrate Martin Luther King Day on Monday, commemorating a man with many ties to Chicago.

Why it matters: It's been 56 years since King famously moved to Chicago to protest housing inequality as part of the Chicago Freedom Movement.

Driving the news: There are a handful of activists and advocates who spent time with King still living in Chicago today. Here are just a few:

Rev. Jesse Jackson: Arguably the most influential and powerful of King's inner-circle, Jackson was with him in 1968 when he was assassinated in Memphis.

Must watch: The Hulu Documentary "Summer of Soul" features Jackson on stage in 1969 telling the assassination story just months after it happened.

Dorothy Tillman: The legendary Chicago alderperson served for 22 years. Before that, she was a civil rights activist who marched with King in Chicago.

Radio: Tillman still maintains a public persona, hosting talk shows at WVON.

Rep. Danny Davis: The West Side congressman was right there with King during the Freedom Movement in 1966. He has continued the fight for affordable housing in a number of political jobs since 1979.

Fun fact: With Bobby Rush retiring, Davis takes over as the longest serving congressman in Illinois (if he wins reelection).

Carol Moseley Braun: As a young girl, Moseley Braun marched with King in Gage Park.

She later became an Illinois state representative and was the first Black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate.

Bernard Kleina: The photographer documented King's time here, including a march in Marquette Park when Chicagoans struck him with rocks.

On display: Kleina's King photography was featured at theElmhurst Art Museum in 2021.