Visitors can step back in time by touring Chicago's Louis Sullivan-designed Garrick Theatre in an exhibition called "Romanticism to Ruin," hosted at the Wrightwood 659 gallery.

Why it matters: Super COVID-safe entertainment is in short supply these days, and this exhibit delivers lots of wows without the crowds.

Famed cartoonist Chris Ware designed the show. It's housed in a hidden gem of a museum tucked between residential buildings in Lincoln Park.

What you'll find: Huge blown up photos, tickets, programs and even actual terracotta art from the theater that stood near Randolph and Dearborn from 1891 to 1961.

Neatest feature: Bangladeshi architectural animator Razin Khan created a virtual reality style video tour of the building in mind blowing detail.

Monica stands before the incredible digital video recreating the old Garrick Theatre

Cool fact: The facade of the Garrrick was saved and remounted over the iconic entrance to The Second City theater building on Wells Street.

If you go: Romanticism to Ruin is open on Saturdays through February and tickets are reservation only.