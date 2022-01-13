Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Kids returned to school Wednesday morning in Chicago. GIF: Monica Eng/ Axios

The Chicago Teacher's Union membership voted Wednesday to accept the terms of the new safety agreement from Chicago Public Schools after classes were canceled for five straight school days.

Sources told the Chicago Tribune it passed "with about 56% of the vote."

Meanwhile, some schools had a bumpy start back yesterday, including reports of teacher shortages and student absences, per Block Club Chicago.

What they're saying: "More than 88% of CPS CTU teachers reported to school (Wednesday)," said CPS in a statement. "Student attendance data for Jan. 12 is still being calculated."

What's next: A group of CPS student activists called Chi-RADS is planning an organized school walkout at 12:30pm tomorrow to demand a voice on school safety.