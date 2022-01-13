53 mins ago - News

Chicago Teacher's Union narrowly approves safety plan

Monica Eng
kids return to school
Kids returned to school Wednesday morning in Chicago. GIF: Monica Eng/ Axios

The Chicago Teacher's Union membership voted Wednesday to accept the terms of the new safety agreement from Chicago Public Schools after classes were canceled for five straight school days.

Meanwhile, some schools had a bumpy start back yesterday, including reports of teacher shortages and student absences, per Block Club Chicago.

What they're saying: "More than 88% of CPS CTU teachers reported to school (Wednesday)," said CPS in a statement. "Student attendance data for Jan. 12 is still being calculated."

What's next: A group of CPS student activists called Chi-RADS is planning an organized school walkout at 12:30pm tomorrow to demand a voice on school safety.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more