Chicago area boasts top suburbs

Chicago-area suburbs have always been known as great places to live. A new study confirms it.

  • Storage marketplace StorageCafe broke down the best 100 suburbs in the country that offer city-like living and 20 of them surround Chicago.
  • The study broke down the best suburbs for "city-life amenities." That includes schools, access to restaurants and stores, plus health care facilities.

By the numbers: Southlake, TX took the top spot, but Lake Forest and Highland Park were close behind. Others in the top 100:

  • Algonquin (28)
  • Vernon Hills (36)
  • Orland Park (51)
  • Downers Grove (56)
  • Frankfort (75)
