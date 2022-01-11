Chicago area boasts top suburbs
Chicago-area suburbs have always been known as great places to live. A new study confirms it.
- Storage marketplace StorageCafe broke down the best 100 suburbs in the country that offer city-like living and 20 of them surround Chicago.
- The study broke down the best suburbs for "city-life amenities." That includes schools, access to restaurants and stores, plus health care facilities.
By the numbers: Southlake, TX took the top spot, but Lake Forest and Highland Park were close behind. Others in the top 100:
- Algonquin (28)
- Vernon Hills (36)
- Orland Park (51)
- Downers Grove (56)
- Frankfort (75)
