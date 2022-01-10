Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Bears finished the 2021-22 season with their first losing season under fourth-year head coach Matt Nagy. According to the Sun Times, it will be his last.

Why it matters: Bears management expected a high-flying offense from the first-time head coach but instead got one of the worst offenses in franchise history.

Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Vikings was a microcosm of Nagy's tenure. The offense moved the ball in the first half but couldn't score points before the Vikings made the necessary halftime adjustments to outscore the Bears 28-3 in the second half.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney was the lone bright spot Sunday. He had a career-high 12 catches and finished with over 1,000 receiving yards on the season.

Context: Nagy was hired because he was considered an offensive guru from his time in Kansas City. He started off great with a 12-4 record in 2018 while winning NFL Coach of the Year honors.

But after the infamous "double doink" that ended the Bears playoff run, the team never recovered.

This year, the Bears passing offense ranked dead last in the NFL.

According to sportswriter Bill Zimmerman, Nagy's passing offense is worse than the Bears offense run by Sid Luckman in the mid-1940s!

The latest: If fired, Nagy leaves Chicago with an overall winning record of 34-31, but only 22-27 since that 2018 season. He's also 0-2 in the playoffs with a 1-7 record against the dreaded Packers.

Lowlights: He was unable to develop Chicago's 2017 No. 2 overall pick, quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

In 2019, the Bears set a franchise record for the fewest carries in a game against the Saints.

In 2021, Nagy was criticized for not preparing a game plan that fit rookie quarterback Justin Fields' strengths.

What's next: The Bears have not yet called a press conference but said Nagy will meet with management today.