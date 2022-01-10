The Matt Nagy era ends with a whimper
The Bears finished the 2021-22 season with their first losing season under fourth-year head coach Matt Nagy. According to the Sun Times, it will be his last.
Why it matters: Bears management expected a high-flying offense from the first-time head coach but instead got one of the worst offenses in franchise history.
- Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Vikings was a microcosm of Nagy's tenure. The offense moved the ball in the first half but couldn't score points before the Vikings made the necessary halftime adjustments to outscore the Bears 28-3 in the second half.
- Wide receiver Darnell Mooney was the lone bright spot Sunday. He had a career-high 12 catches and finished with over 1,000 receiving yards on the season.
Context: Nagy was hired because he was considered an offensive guru from his time in Kansas City. He started off great with a 12-4 record in 2018 while winning NFL Coach of the Year honors.
- But after the infamous "double doink" that ended the Bears playoff run, the team never recovered.
This year, the Bears passing offense ranked dead last in the NFL.
- According to sportswriter Bill Zimmerman, Nagy's passing offense is worse than the Bears offense run by Sid Luckman in the mid-1940s!
The latest: If fired, Nagy leaves Chicago with an overall winning record of 34-31, but only 22-27 since that 2018 season. He's also 0-2 in the playoffs with a 1-7 record against the dreaded Packers.
Lowlights: He was unable to develop Chicago's 2017 No. 2 overall pick, quarterback Mitch Trubisky.
- In 2019, the Bears set a franchise record for the fewest carries in a game against the Saints.
- In 2021, Nagy was criticized for not preparing a game plan that fit rookie quarterback Justin Fields' strengths.
What's next: The Bears have not yet called a press conference but said Nagy will meet with management today.
- Rumors point to Michigan coach and former Bear Jim Harbaugh as a candidate to potentially replace Nagy.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.