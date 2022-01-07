Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Bears head to Minnesota for a meaningless game this Sunday. But there's nothing meaningless about the Bears vs. Vikings rivalry.

Why it matters: The two NFC North teams have played every year since 1961.

The Vikings lead the all-time series, 62–57–2.

🏈 We decided to energize this rivalry a bit by mixing it up with our Axios colleague in the Twin Cities (and resident Vikings fan), Nick Halter.

What do you like about the Bears?

Nick: Like the Vikings, their fan base has remained loyal despite not having a franchise quarterback.

And the Vikings?

Justin: They always have fun players. Randall Cunningham, Randy Moss and now Justin Jefferson.

What do you dislike?

Nick: Akiem Hicks is a force, but he drives me nuts with his chippy behavior.

Justin: Uniforms. Purple and yellow? Nah.

What's your favorite game from the rivalry?

Nick: This 2007 game. Adrian Peterson finished with 224 yards and three TDs.

Justin: Easy. McMahon's Minnesota Miracle in 1985.

If you could sign one player in history from the other team, who would it be?

Nick: Probably Peanut Tillman. That guy haunted the Vikings.

Justin: The '80s linebacker who always had blood all over his pants, Scott Studwell.

🧀 The big picture: There's always one thing the Bears and Vikings fans can agree on.

Nick: We hate the Packers.

Justin: So do we.

🏈 Game time: The Bears and Vikings meet for the 122nd time on Sunday at noon.