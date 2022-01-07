60 years of the Bears and Vikings rivalry
The Bears head to Minnesota for a meaningless game this Sunday. But there's nothing meaningless about the Bears vs. Vikings rivalry.
Why it matters: The two NFC North teams have played every year since 1961.
- The Vikings lead the all-time series, 62–57–2.
🏈 We decided to energize this rivalry a bit by mixing it up with our Axios colleague in the Twin Cities (and resident Vikings fan), Nick Halter.
What do you like about the Bears?
- Nick: Like the Vikings, their fan base has remained loyal despite not having a franchise quarterback.
And the Vikings?
- Justin: They always have fun players. Randall Cunningham, Randy Moss and now Justin Jefferson.
What do you dislike?
- Nick: Akiem Hicks is a force, but he drives me nuts with his chippy behavior.
- Justin: Uniforms. Purple and yellow? Nah.
What's your favorite game from the rivalry?
- Nick: This 2007 game. Adrian Peterson finished with 224 yards and three TDs.
- Justin: Easy. McMahon's Minnesota Miracle in 1985.
If you could sign one player in history from the other team, who would it be?
- Nick: Probably Peanut Tillman. That guy haunted the Vikings.
- Justin: The '80s linebacker who always had blood all over his pants, Scott Studwell.
🧀 The big picture: There's always one thing the Bears and Vikings fans can agree on.
- Nick: We hate the Packers.
- Justin: So do we.
🏈 Game time: The Bears and Vikings meet for the 122nd time on Sunday at noon.
