60 years of the Bears and Vikings rivalry

Justin Kaufmann
Black and white football photo.
Gale Sayers of the Chicago Bears escapes the outstretched arms of Minnesota Vikings defender Carl Eller at Wrigley Field in 1967. The game ended in a 10-10 tie. Photo: Bettman/Getty Images

The Bears head to Minnesota for a meaningless game this Sunday. But there's nothing meaningless about the Bears vs. Vikings rivalry.

Why it matters: The two NFC North teams have played every year since 1961.

  • The Vikings lead the all-time series, 62–57–2.

🏈 We decided to energize this rivalry a bit by mixing it up with our Axios colleague in the Twin Cities (and resident Vikings fan), Nick Halter.

What do you like about the Bears?

  • Nick: Like the Vikings, their fan base has remained loyal despite not having a franchise quarterback.

And the Vikings?

  • Justin: They always have fun players. Randall Cunningham, Randy Moss and now Justin Jefferson.

What do you dislike?

  • Nick: Akiem Hicks is a force, but he drives me nuts with his chippy behavior.
  • Justin: Uniforms. Purple and yellow? Nah.

What's your favorite game from the rivalry?

If you could sign one player in history from the other team, who would it be?

🧀 The big picture: There's always one thing the Bears and Vikings fans can agree on.

  • Nick: We hate the Packers.
  • Justin: So do we.

🏈 Game time: The Bears and Vikings meet for the 122nd time on Sunday at noon.

