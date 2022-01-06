55 mins ago - News

Illinois fallout from Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of capitol building.
Demonstrators outside the U.S. Capitol after breaching security fencing during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot. Photo: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Today marks the one year anniversary of the insurrection at the Capitol.

Why it matters: Over 700 people have been arrested since the assault on democracy that hasn't happened in the U.S. in centuries.

By the numbers: The FBI has charged 21 Illinoisans for their role in the attack, per NPR, including:

  • Aurora man Jim Bob Elliott (24) is accused of attacking an officer with a flagpole.
  • Springfield man Roy Franklin (66) is accused of entering the Senate chamber.
  • Posen man David Wiersma (66) is accused of entering the Capitol building. He posted to Facebook that night: "It was all bs. It was staged by ANTIFA, BLM and Capitol police."

Illinois lawmakers involved include downstate Republican Mary Miller, who spoke at the rally before the insurrection and infamously said "Hitler was right on one thing…" before talking about the future of our children.

Meanwhile, Senator Tammy Duckworth had to shelter on her own during the riot because of a lack of wheelchair access in the Capitol building.

Archive: Check out Justin's live broadcast while the riot was happening.

Data: GW Program on Extremism; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

