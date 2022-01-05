Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

We asked for your suggestions for working out at home yesterday and you delivered.

📿 Joe J: The Jump Rope Dudes. They are quite bro-y, but I like the variety of workout and lengths of classes. They also break up the jump roping with push-ups, crunches, and stretches.

If you're wondering how my downstairs neighbors feel about me jumping rope in my apartment, I have a cushioned board that I put down on the floor, designed for practicing tap dancing.

🗞 Derick B.: I’ve done the "7-minute workout" since it appeared in the New York Times …That, plus cycling, cross-country skiing and walking keep me in shape. I’m 73 and feeling great.

🌳 Janet V.: Chicago Park District online classes! A good workout with great instructors in the comfort of my own home.

⛄️ Spencer W.: ​​At-home HIIT keeps me fit. Working out in the morning makes it easier to carve out time for it, and if you stick with a routine for six weeks it becomes a habit. Also, shoveling definitely counts as a workout!

​​🍎 Kyle C.: My girlfriend and I started doing Copilot last January and we both really love it!

You get an Apple watch and a personal trainer. They send you workouts via the app and your watch tracks them. The app talks you through the workout and shows you how to do any of the exercises. Allison H liked it too.

🏋🏽‍♀️ W. Carr: I use resistance bands at home and do some body weight exercises for short workouts to basically have some semblance of activity.

🚴🏼‍♂️ Andrea D.: I got a Peloton for Christmas so I begin my day with a 30 minute workout and some weights. Hopefully I can lose my winter weight before bathing suit season!

🚶🏻‍♂️ Alexander S.: Walks and jogs outside… As long as you are geared up, and not being a big wimp, going outside can be great….Yoga's emphasis on the breath, on silencing the rampant thoughts running wild in your brain can be the best remedy for seasonal depression disorder. My YouTube fave: 7 day yoga beginner playlist.

📺 Cathy F. The same way I've been doing for years — exercising with free YouTube videos and biking to cat-sitting jobs.

🧘🏻 Paul F.: Yoga with Tim on YouTube. I amped up my sessions since the pandemic … His channel has all levels of yoga exercise and offers from 20 minutes to full 90.

🤸‍♂️ Mary M.: Thankfully, my Pilates studio has been offering Zoom classes since the pandemic started! I "attend" class twice a week. This has helped both my sanity and my senior bones and joints!

🏃🏽‍♂️ Robert A.: Push ups recorded daily in an app prevent backsliding. Running outdoors when not too nasty and honestly, some treadmill running at gym during off-peak hours … No food after 7:00pm.

🖥 Marcella G.: I work out with an amazing instructor who went virtual when the gyms were shut down … We wouldn’t have made it through the pandemic without her! Kelly Amshoff is more than a fitness instructor. She’s tough, sweet, hilarious and we all love her!

🚴🏼‍♂️ Madeleine F.: I got this bike stand so I could bring my bike inside and ride it in my apartment!

🍲 Ben H.: Eating almost entirely home cooked meals, riding my indoor bike trainer, daily stretching routine with pushups tossed in, standing about 2/3 of the work day.

📱 Hannah D.: My family worked out together using the Sweat app. As we split across several time zones, we kept up as best we could...and held each other accountable through FaceTime workouts on the weekends.

🏢 Brett C.: As an owner of fitness boutique studios, I would like to encourage everyone to support their local fitness business/gym. The fitness industry is struggling, especially given the governmental constraints in Chicago and Illinois.

