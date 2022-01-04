Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's 2022 and the race for the governor's mansion is already picking up speed. But right now, there's more intrigue on who could be running rather than who is already in.

Why it matters: While pundits are expecting a nationwide red wave, Illinois is firmly blue, as is incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The intrigue: We asked GOP pundits and consultants in October which names they're keeping tabs on, so let's start out 2022 with a refresher:

Who's out: Rep. Rodney Davis has announced he is not running for governor to instead focus on reelection to congress.

Rep. Mary Miller announced she will be running against him in the newly drawn 15th district. She has President Trump's endorsement, much to the chagrin of Davis, who co-chaired Trump's Illinois campaign in 2020.

Who's on the fence: We are still waiting to see what's next for Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

He has hinted he'll run again, but not whether it will be for senate, governor or President in 2024.

Who's waiting: Ken Griffin. The Illinois billionaire has said he will fund a candidate to oppose incumbent Pritzker.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin has been rumored to be his choice, but his staff previously said he wasn't interested.

No Republican woman has jumped in the race, but names like Jeanne Ives and Erika Harold have been mentioned.

Who's already in: Illinois State Senator Darren Bailey and former State SenatorPaul Schimpf, businessman Gary Rabine and tech entrepreneur Jesse Sullivan are already campaigning.

Reminder: Candidates will have more time to campaign this year after the primary was pushed back to June. The filing deadline is March 14.