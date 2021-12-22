Stories that changed Chicago in 2021
Chicago journalism has driven new legislation, deeper investigations and the fresh scrutiny of public officials this year.
Why it matters: At a time when some try to dismiss the media as a single broken entity, it's important to highlight its concrete benefits to our community.
The story: Block Club's Kelly Bauer reporting on officials at Loretto Hospital giving vaccinations to Trump Tower staffers as part of a program meant to help South and West Side communities.
The story: WBEZ's investigation by Dan Mihalopoulos of widespread claims of sexual harassment at the Chicago Park District .
The story: Chicago Reader's piece by Adam Rhodes questioning whether an Illinois law making it illegal to expose others to HIV was outdated at best, and racist and homophobic at worst.
- The result: Governor Pritzker repealed the law.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.