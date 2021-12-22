17 mins ago - News

Stories that changed Chicago in 2021

An empty lifeguard stand at North Avenue Beach in 2021. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Chicago journalism has driven new legislation, deeper investigations and the fresh scrutiny of public officials this year.

Why it matters: At a time when some try to dismiss the media as a single broken entity, it's important to highlight its concrete benefits to our community.

The story: Block Club's Kelly Bauer reporting on officials at Loretto Hospital giving vaccinations to Trump Tower staffers as part of a program meant to help South and West Side communities.

The story: WBEZ's investigation by Dan Mihalopoulos of widespread claims of sexual harassment at the Chicago Park District .

The story: Chicago Reader's piece by Adam Rhodes questioning whether an Illinois law making it illegal to expose others to HIV was outdated at best, and racist and homophobic at worst.

