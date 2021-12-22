Stories that changed Chicago in 2021

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Chicago journalism has driven new legislation, deeper investigations and the fresh scrutiny of public officials this year.

Why it matters: At a time when some try to dismiss the media as a single broken entity, it's important to highlight its concrete benefits to our community.

The story: Block Club's Kelly Bauer reporting on officials at Loretto Hospital giving vaccinations to Trump Tower staffers as part of a program meant to help South and West Side communities.

The result: Probe at Loretto Hospital and an ongoing FBI investigation.

The story: WBEZ's investigation by Dan Mihalopoulos of widespread claims of sexual harassment at the Chicago Park District .

The result: Ousting of park district CEO Mike Kelly and board chair Avis Lavelle.

The story: Chicago Reader's piece by Adam Rhodes questioning whether an Illinois law making it illegal to expose others to HIV was outdated at best, and racist and homophobic at worst.