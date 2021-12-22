17 mins ago - Real Estate

People are leaving Chicago for Denver, Dallas

Justin Kaufmann
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Cartogram: Danielle Alberti/Axios

New census numbers tell Chicagoans what we already knew: people are leaving the city.

Why it matters: Population loss can lead to higher tax burdens and less federal funding for schools and infrastructure.

Context: The Census looked at population loss between July 2020 and July 2021. The decline happened in big cities like New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and Chicago.

  • The biggest gains happened in Idaho, Montana and Utah.

Big picture: According to data collected by LinkedIn, here are the top 10 places Chicagoans are flocking to.

Reproduced from LinkedIn, Chart: Axios Visuals
