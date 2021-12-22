Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

New census numbers tell Chicagoans what we already knew: people are leaving the city.

Why it matters: Population loss can lead to higher tax burdens and less federal funding for schools and infrastructure.

Context: The Census looked at population loss between July 2020 and July 2021. The decline happened in big cities like New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and Chicago.

The biggest gains happened in Idaho, Montana and Utah.

Big picture: According to data collected by LinkedIn, here are the top 10 places Chicagoans are flocking to.