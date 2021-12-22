Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

National Public Radio recently reported that public school enrollment across the nation continues to decline.

Why it matters: This includes the loss of 10,000 students at Chicago Public Schools this year after losing 14,000 the previous school year.

Researchers told NPR that some parents are delaying pre-K and kindergarten enrollment, which saw a 13% drop last year.

But more are turning to charter schools, private schools and especially homeschooling.

Zoom in: Local homeschooling data is hard to pin down since Illinois is one of only 11 states to not require homeschooling families to register.