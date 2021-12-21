1 hour ago - Things to Do

Janet Davies returns to New Year's Eve

Justin Kaufmann
Two people who host tv shows.
Mark Giangreco and Janet Davies. Photo courtesy of Janet Davies

Longtime New Year's Eve co-hosts Janet Davies and Mark Giangreco are switching stations.

Why it matters: The duo has been a cult favorite for Chicagoans but were both let go by ABC 7 in 2021. They will now be part of NBC 5's celebration.

Context: The local NYE special was a loveable trainwreck, with off-the-cuff banter from the hosts and fun technical difficulties when the broadcast switched from party to party. It was hard to miss a moment. The channel 7 broadcast was always the highest-rated NYE broadcast.

  • "It feels like Chicago is one big family with us that night," Davies tells Axios. "Also I love goofing with my pal Mark. He keeps me on my toes."

Bigger picture: Giangreco was terminated at ABC 7 for HR complaints about his on-air behavior. Davies was let go in a cost-cutting move.

  • "I was told before last year‘s show I was no longer going to work at channel 7," Davies says. "So now I feel this is a chance to have closure."

Yes, but: Even though Giangreco and Davies are back, it may look and feel a little different.

  • "We are not hosting. Cortney Hall and Matt Rodrigues host and they are terrific. We are sprinkled throughout the show which is quite fun. Keep a sharp eye on the screen and wait until the credits are over."

The other side: ABC 7 is giving hosting duties to Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini. Is Davies excited to take on her old colleagues?

  • "What do you think?"
