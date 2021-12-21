Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Longtime New Year's Eve co-hosts Janet Davies and Mark Giangreco are switching stations.

Why it matters: The duo has been a cult favorite for Chicagoans but were both let go by ABC 7 in 2021. They will now be part of NBC 5's celebration.

Context: The local NYE special was a loveable trainwreck, with off-the-cuff banter from the hosts and fun technical difficulties when the broadcast switched from party to party. It was hard to miss a moment. The channel 7 broadcast was always the highest-rated NYE broadcast.

"It feels like Chicago is one big family with us that night," Davies tells Axios. "Also I love goofing with my pal Mark. He keeps me on my toes."

Bigger picture: Giangreco was terminated at ABC 7 for HR complaints about his on-air behavior. Davies was let go in a cost-cutting move.

"I was told before last year‘s show I was no longer going to work at channel 7," Davies says. "So now I feel this is a chance to have closure."

Yes, but: Even though Giangreco and Davies are back, it may look and feel a little different.

"We are not hosting. Cortney Hall and Matt Rodrigues host and they are terrific. We are sprinkled throughout the show which is quite fun. Keep a sharp eye on the screen and wait until the credits are over."

The other side: ABC 7 is giving hosting duties to Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini. Is Davies excited to take on her old colleagues?