Chicago's 2021 violent crime stats by neighborhood

Data: City of Chicago Data Portal; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is planning to make a televised speech Monday to address violence as 2021 homicides and shootings are close to setting all-time records.

Why it matters: Chicagoans are on edge as violent crime is up 7.5% this year, compared to 2019, according to Axios' analysis of city data.

Gun violence has exploded, with some neighborhoods seeing over a 100% increase in fatal shootings.

By the numbers: The city's 2021/2022 budget will pump $411 million more into the mayor's Our City, Our Safety plan, which focuses on 15 of Chicago's most violent neighborhoods.

$85 million will go to violence reduction programs, and $62 million toward affordable housing.

Takeaways from city crime data: The Near North Side — River North, Gold Coast and Mag Mile — has had a rough year with smash and grabs, carjackings and high-profile shootings. But the data points to an 8.8% decrease in violent crime from 2019.

Northwest Side: Norwood Park had almost a 50% increase and Dunning was over 60%.

Far South Side: Big increases in Hegewisch and Mt. Greenwood. South Shore is up 20%.

Between the lines: Bucktown and neighboring Logan Square actually saw a decrease in violent crime.

But that hasn't stopped the Bucktown neighborhood association from bringing in armed private security.

The biggest drop: Lincoln Park. But these statistics do not include the recent surge of armed robberies last week. Residents organized a walk in protest last Thursday.

Of note: The data includes all incidents of violent crime, not just those that result in arrests.

What they're saying: "We are seeing a very specific increase in gun-related crimes," UChicago Crime Lab executive director Roseanna Ander told Axios.