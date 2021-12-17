Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The play I'm Not a Comedian…I'm Lenny Bruce is currently on stage at the Mercury Theater. It's directed by one of Chicago's theater legends, actor Joe Mantegna.

Background: Joe Mategna has starred in movies like "Godfather 2" and television shows like "Criminal Minds." But Mantegna's Chicago theater roots go back to the original production of "Hair" in 1969.

He was also part of the legendary Organic Theater, where he wrote and starred in the original Bleacher Bums.

Mantegna currently lives in LA, but jumped at the opportunity to return to Chicago.

What they're saying: "I was drawn to direct the play because I’m a firm believer of the fact that “If it ain't on the page, it ain't on the stage," Mantegna tells Axios. "When I saw my friend Ronnie Marmo do a reading of the script he had written for himself, I was convinced it was a wonderful piece and was flattered to be asked to help develop it."

Why it matters: If there was a Mt. Rushmore of Chicago theater, Mantegna would surely be on it.

"Whatever I have done or may do in my career starts with the fact that my roots are as a Chicago theater actor, director, and in the case of Bleacher Bums, a writer."

Based on his roots, we asked Mantegna to give us his perfect Chicago day.

🥞 Breakfast: "In the old days it would be a trip to Ann Sather."

🖼 Mid-morning activity: "A walk down Michigan Avenue most anywhere on the Magnificent Mile. Perhaps a stop at the Art Institute or Field Museum."

🐄 Lunch: "Has to be a stop at Mr. Beef at 666 N. Orleans."

⚾ Mid-afternoon: "If the season is right, it's Wrigley Field and the Cubs."

🥩 Dinner: "Can't miss at either Gibsons or one of the Rosebuds."

🚬 Late-night event: "A trip to Berwyn to visit my brother-in-law's bar, Cigars and Stripes.

What's next: I'm Not a Comedian…I'm Lenny Bruce runs through the end of the year.