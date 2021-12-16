26 mins ago - Food and Drink

Jose Andres dishes restaurant advice

Monica Eng
A photo of two people on stage.
Monica talks to José Andrés at the Executives' Club last week. Photo: Amy Dordek

Chef José Andrés dashed down to Kentucky this week to help feed communities hit by weekend tornadoes.

  • But last week he was in Chicago talking to Monica about his philosophy for fixing the world: "Longer tables, not higher walls."

Andrés also offered tips for Axios readers eating at his new Chicago eateries.

Pigtail speakeasy: Order slices of fine Spanish ham called "jamon Iberico, and our cocktail with pork consomme, sherry and egg foam," Andrés tells Axios. "Oh my god, it's so good."

Jaleo: "A great big paella, and please don't complain that there is too much rice and not enough things on the top," he says, noting that's a true paella. "You're going to get super good rice."

Bazaar Meat: "Get a whole suckling pig. I brought a special oven from Spain just for it, and it is the most fascinating oven you have ever seen."

  • "Take a picture when you are there. You're going to love it."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more