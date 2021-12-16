Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Chef José Andrés dashed down to Kentucky this week to help feed communities hit by weekend tornadoes.

But last week he was in Chicago talking to Monica about his philosophy for fixing the world: "Longer tables, not higher walls."

Andrés also offered tips for Axios readers eating at his new Chicago eateries.

Pigtail speakeasy: Order slices of fine Spanish ham called "jamon Iberico, and our cocktail with pork consomme, sherry and egg foam," Andrés tells Axios. "Oh my god, it's so good."

Jaleo: "A great big paella, and please don't complain that there is too much rice and not enough things on the top," he says, noting that's a true paella. "You're going to get super good rice."

Bazaar Meat: "Get a whole suckling pig. I brought a special oven from Spain just for it, and it is the most fascinating oven you have ever seen."