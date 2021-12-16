Jose Andres dishes restaurant advice
Chef José Andrés dashed down to Kentucky this week to help feed communities hit by weekend tornadoes.
- But last week he was in Chicago talking to Monica about his philosophy for fixing the world: "Longer tables, not higher walls."
Andrés also offered tips for Axios readers eating at his new Chicago eateries.
Pigtail speakeasy: Order slices of fine Spanish ham called "jamon Iberico, and our cocktail with pork consomme, sherry and egg foam," Andrés tells Axios. "Oh my god, it's so good."
Jaleo: "A great big paella, and please don't complain that there is too much rice and not enough things on the top," he says, noting that's a true paella. "You're going to get super good rice."
Bazaar Meat: "Get a whole suckling pig. I brought a special oven from Spain just for it, and it is the most fascinating oven you have ever seen."
- "Take a picture when you are there. You're going to love it."
