2 hours ago - Business

12 Days of Chicago Christmas: Local heroes

Monica Eng
A photo of coffee products.
Veteran Roasters works with local veterans on job training and housing assistance in Garfield Park. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

After unsuccessfully trying to find lists of local businesses that give back to the community, the founders of ShoCo Chicago made their own.

How it works: Businesses apply on the ShoCo website to be part of the program, then are interviewed by co-founder Carina Daniels about their community work. They are looking to support businesses that donate to local charities or have mission-focused hiring.

  • "We want to make Chicago the birthplace of the shop community movement," Daniels tells Axios.

The list: ShoCo features more than 30 businesses so far who work with disabled adults, unhoused veterans, at-risk youth or environmental programs.

