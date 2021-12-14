Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The NBA postponed tonight's game between the Bulls and the Detroit Pistons at the United Center and Thursday's game in Toronto against the Raptors due to COVID-19.

Why it matters: The Bulls are amidst the worst COVID outbreak in the NBA this season with 10 players and two broadcasters in health and safety protocols, all of whom are reportedly vaccinated.

The Bulls petitioned the league for the postponement, but it wasn't until yesterday afternoon that the league responded.

The Chicago Department of Public Health had concerns and that played a part in the NBA's decision, per ESPN.

It's the league's first postponement this season.

The NBA's deadline for players to be boosted is December 17.

State of play: More than half the team has entered health and safety protocols over the past two weeks, including stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

Origin story: The Bulls played the Charlotte Hornets on November 30th. Later that week, the Hornets announced five of their players had entered COVID-19 protocols.

Outstanding questions: Are the 10 players in health and safety protocols vaccinated? Boosted?

Do the players and staff follow safety protocols while traveling?

What they're saying: According to Bulls broadcaster Stacey King, he was scheduled to get a booster the day he tested positive.

"I don't wish this on anyone! No telling how I might have felt if I wasn't fully vaccinated."

The team did not respond to our requests for comment on the player's vaccination status and other questions.

What's next: The games will be made up later in the season.