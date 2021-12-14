Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Today's local gift has some vavoom to it. Family vavoom.

The gift: Family portraits done in a vintage style. Usually these photo shoots are more adult-themed, but Vavoom Pinups' owner Heather Stumpf is offering fun for the whole family.

The photo-shoot: It's a vintage snow globe pop-up photography studio in the heart of Wicker Park. Stumpf has done the snow globe pop-up for the past three years and has shot over 100 clients.

Extras: Access Stumpf's massive collection of vintage clothing and props, or pay more for hair and make-up done in vintage style.

Price: $350 for the snow globe package.